KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, we hear from some young Kilkenny fans. The IFA is holding a rally in Kilkenny tomorrow. Kilkenny IFA Chair Jim Mulhall explains more. We chat with Shane O’Keeffe of the KCLR sports team ahead of the first Irish game in the Women’s World Cup. According to a survey, garden centre workers are the happiest. Pat from Flower Power tells us why so much joy comes with the job & much more.