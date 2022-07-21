KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 21st July 2022

On today’s show,

Emma, a KCLR Live listener, tells us that despite her careful use of electricity, her energy bills have nearly doubled. She turns off all the lights and does not use the dishwasher, but she is still struggling to pay her ESB bill. Emma is very energy conscious and thinks the rising cost of electricity is disgraceful.

Cllr. Deirdre Cullen explains why the picturesque village of Inistioge should be included in the Kilkenny Greenway.

We link up with gorgeous Graiguenamanagh, The Waterside Guesthouse, owned by Brian Roberts, is a converted 19th-century granite guesthouse on the banks of the River Barrow. He joins us and tells us how locals have been enjoying the river in the hot weather.

Martin O’Brien of the Mullichain Cafe tells us about ‘The Pattern’ which will take place in St.Mullins this weekend.

Audrey Casey, our resident sex therapist, answers our listeners’ questions.

Adam Frost of BBC Gardener’s World talks to us ahead of his appearance at the Carlow Garden Festival, Carlow Garden Festival, now in its 20th year, offers an appealing mix of workshops, garden tours, specialist talks, Q&A sessions, lunches, evening meals, and supper in gardens and garden centres along Carlow’s Garden Trail.

Dick Dooley, a butcher in Castlecomer, discusses how high ESB bills affect his business.

Eimear challenges Anne Neary of Ryeland House to a Cookery Countdown. A quick-fire cooking questions game.

Damien O’Dornan, on his new local business, Grill-A-BBQ.