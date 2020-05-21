KCLR Live: Thursday 21st May 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Michael Conway, Cardiologist at St Luke’s warns about a second Covid-19 wave.

Surrogacy legal expert Annette Hickey tells Eimear about helping Irish families connect with their new babies in Ukraine.

Birdwatch Ireland’s Birds of Prey Conservation Officer John Lusby gives listeners in one Carlow community some advice on how to deal with an aggressive local buzzard.

Tusla Child & Family Agency boss for Carlow Kilkenny Marie Kennedy talks about an increase in referrals.

Josephine Plettenburg says hello from her stall at the Kilkenny Farmers market.

Part Two:

Kilkenny environmental scientist Dr Tara Shine shared tips from “How to save the planet”.

Anne Neary gives us a mouth watering recipe to try at home.

Martha Clarke tells us about her own journey with mental health and how she uses that to help others through her work at the Recovery College South East.