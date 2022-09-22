KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 22nd September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Today’s show was live at day two of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

We spoke to…..

Poe, Kiely, Hogan and Lanigan, Managing Partner John Hickey.

Charlie McConalogue, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine about farming matters and school transport scheme.

We also heard from Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, MEP Luke Ming Flanagan, and Minister Patrick O’Donovan.

Diarmaid MacColgain from Concept Dairy spoke about his product.

Tony Nolan, lecturer in Engineering, SETU was speaking about launching a new honours degree in engineering

Tom Scott from Scotts Tools on the O’Brien Road in Carlow discussed all about power tools.

Tommy Hickson from Hickson’s Supervalu in Tullow spoke about their new additions to the shop.

Brian Rohan, Co-Founder of Embrace Farm Safety spoke about the topic with Eimear.

And lots more….