KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 28th July 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

We hear from John “Shark” Hanlon on his amazing victory with his £850 horse at the Galway Races. Eddie Scally also joined us to chat about this fantastic win.

Cllr Pat Dunphy discusses the issue on the lack of rural Garda stations on Kilkenny.

Jack Phelan of BABAS Barbershop in Carlow chats about him being featured on “You’re the Business”, a new national campaign for Google.

We meet some of the creatives behind the St. Mary’s Arts & Crafts Collective Exhibition at Presentation Primary School. Artist Athena Made, Michelle Ryan of Lady Iveagh Farm, and Watercolour Artist Raymond Osborn joined us in studio.

Edwina Grace is out and about at the launch of a pilot electric bike scheme in Kilkenny.

Liz Doran, Chair of the Parents Association Ballinkillen National School, chats about raising funds to finish the school’s new basketball court.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery answers all your cookery questions.

What’s happening at Dublin Airport at the moment? Travel expert Eoghan Corry updates us on the situation.