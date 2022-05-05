KCLR LIVE: Thursday 5 May, 2022

On today’s KCLR LIVE:

Supt Aidan Brennan joins us with details of a serious traffic collision in Carlow on Wednesday afternoon.

Driving instructor Brenda Bolger tells us what may be behind the low driving test pass rates in Kilkenny and Carlow. Brenda shares some tips on how drivers can improve their chances and how to get the most out of their lessons.

This week our favourite Sex and Relationship Coach Audrey Casey answers a listener’s question about the impact of menopause on their sex life and how to overcome a lack of desire.

Jannette O Brien from Carlow County Council tells us about an exciting initiative to get your old hurls and helmets back in use. “Ah Camán” will repair your old equipment and get them in the hands of a new generation of hurlers.

Dr John Cuddihy has been appointed Area Director of Public Health for the newly realigned Area C under Slaintecare. Listen back to find out what that means for healthcare and services in Carlow, Kilkenny and beyond.

The Kilkenny Cat Walk Art Trail is ending with an auction of the 21 cat sculptures that have been dotted around Kilkenny. The auction is taking place on Thursday, 5th May 2022 at 7 pm at the Butler House & Garden, Orangerie. ) Project Manager Dave Southern has the details.

A winning combination of tea and cupcakes are on the menu this week with Anne Neary Ryeland House Cookery.