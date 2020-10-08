KCLR Live: Thursday 8 October 2020 (Full Show)

Part One

Margaret Redmond is having problems with birds and her electricity supply in Tullow.

Catherine Sunshine has gained support for her petition to have religious gatherings

Dr Tadhg Crowley chats about lockdowns and Christmas.

Dick Maher from Athy talks about frustrated churchgoers.

Aoife May from Castleoaks has realised a major dream – creating a coffee dock out of a horse box.

Part Two:

Mairead Parker Byrne updates us about visitor restrictions at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home and she calls for better testing.

Jo Donoghue chats with Eimear about Mental Health Week.

Anne Neary has a mouth-watering recipe from Ryeland House Cookery School.

Colette Kealy talks about her decision to change career lanes.

Fr Paddy Byrne talks addresses listeners concerns about changes to religious events under Level 3.