KCLR Live: Thursday 9 July 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Live from the Potato Market in Carlow Town, Shop Local, Shop Safely, Keep it in the County – in association with Local Enterprise Office in Carlow.

Colin Duggan, new president of Carlow Chamber of Commerce and General Manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel talks about reopening to visitors.

Pat Bramley, Bramley Jewellers chats with Eimear about Carlow Town and the jewellery business.

Philip McDonald, co-owner Detail Menswear talks about men’s style.

Siobhán Gray of Carlow District Credit Union talks about an increase in car loans.

Part Two:

Pierce Kavanagh, Economic Development Officer LEO Carlow chats with Eimear about getting Carlow back on its feet.

Ed Cahill of Tully’s Bar talks hospitality and a famous dog.

Victoria Adebayo explains about her new business and chats about life with teens.

The Grid’s Tiffany Kelly chats about revving the family business up a few gears.

Carmel Reddy discusses the hospitality industry.

Caroline Cunningham talks about the importance of wellness.

Some of the crew from The Road House Cafe chat about having diners back in the cafe.