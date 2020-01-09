KCLR Live: Thursday 9th January 2020 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Owner of Paris Texas Bar & Restaurant Pat Crotty discusses the proposed legislation which would see calories displayed on menus in restaurants, pubs, and other eateries.

OT Stoneyford leaders Neil O’Grady and Pamela Sheridan chat to Eimear about their journey so far with following the operation transformation lifestyle and the support they have received from their community.

Anne Neary gives a recipe for her cheese and olive focaccia bread:

INGREDIENTS:

450g/1lb plain flour 1 level tsb bread soda

1/4 tsb salt approx 400ml/14fl oz butter milk250g grated cheese

12 olives (optional) bunch of rosemary

METHOD:

Preheat oven to 200C fan oven/Gas mark 6.

Sieve the flour, salt and bread soda into a bowl and aerate well. Now add half the cheese. Have your buttermillk measured and add to the flour mix to make a soft dough. Turn out on to a floured board and knead lightly then flatten into an oblong shape.

Place some olive oil on a baking sheet and place the flattened bread on top. drizzle over with olive oil and add the remaining cheese. Scatter on the olives and add some sprigs of rosemary. Place in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until nice and brown on the bottom when tapped. When tapped it should sound hollow. Take out and cool on a wire tray.