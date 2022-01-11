KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 11 January, 2022

On today’s show:

We hear from mum Paula, a healthcare worker who is expressing her concerns about her child constantly being cold in the classroom.

Geraldine Hennessy tells us we can avoid lengthy surgery waiting lists by going abroad and she wants to let people know that they can do the same with surgerynow.ie.

Carol Donohue joins the discussion on going abroad for surgery and tells us about her GoFundMe: Care For Carol where she is raising funds for surgery to treat her debilitating symptoms.

Financial advice to start your 2022 on the right foot with Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services.

Uncertainty around the Leaving Cert is causing anxiety for students, Paul Thornton, Principal Tullow Community School and Aileen Hickie, CEO of Parentline tell us more.

One local Loretto student, Ebony Masuku is on a mission to promote positivity and spread joy ahead of Blue Monday.

Maire George, Ballon Improvement Group joins us with some good news for locals.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor tells us about the work underway on the installation of lifts at Carlow Train Station.

All this and lots more, listen back…