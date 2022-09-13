KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 13th September

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

The rise in the cost of energy and gas is having a significant impact on schools and businesses. Mike Carew, Principal of St. Mary’s Knockbeg College, says the energy bill increase is no longer feasible for both parents and the school itself. Colin Ahern of Marble City Fuels says the future of fuel merchants is bleak with the rise of energy and gas.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor will raise assessment wait lists, school energy costs, and more at the Fianna Fail Think-In this morning.

Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services gives us financial advice now with the rising energy costs. He also looks ahead to the budget.

Cllr Charlie Murphy discusses the school bus transport issue that he raised at the Carlow County Council meeting yesterday.

Gowran Abbey Nursing Home’s Mairead Parker Byrne discusses the impact of energy costs on nursing homes and the delays in pandemic payment for nursing home staff.

The cost of energy bills, together with the price of fuel, fertilisers, and other expenses, has a significant knock-on effect on farmers, according to Bill O’Keefe, IFA Farm Business Chair in Kilkenny.

The only direct bus from Kilkenny to Maynooth was removed from the website just before the CAO offers were released. This has an impact on Liam Woodgate, a first-year student at Maynooth.

Karen Charnley, Director of the All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care, tells us about the Palliative Care Week 2022 taking place from the 11th-17th of September.