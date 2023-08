KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, a new bus service from New Ross to Carlow (Route 887) will travel 3 times daily and operate 7 days a week. We hear more on this. Chair of Carlow Community Games, Paul Doogue tells us about the excitement as the county gets ready to host over 15,000 visitors for this weekend’s games. Gerry Farrell talks back to school finances and much more.