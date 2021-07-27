KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 27 July, 2021

On Tuesday’s KCLR Live:

We hear from Cllr John Cassin and Cllr Brian Donoghue about two tragic incidents that took place yesterday.

Karen Ní Faolain joins us to explain why she believes unvaccinated people should be permitted to dine indoors.

Members of Kilkenny Council have approved Part 8 for phase 1 of the Loughmacask Link Road in a vote that took place on Monday. We hear from resident Brian Buggy on why a number of residents are unhappy with the decision.

Ed Cahill, Tully’s Bar in Carlow joins us to talk about the long-awaited return to indoor hospitality and how the first day back had been received by staff and customers.

Financial Advisor Gerry Farrell of Castleview Financial Services is asking: How money affects your mindset and Is money the ‘root of all evil’?

Clifford Reid from Boatrips.ie tells us about a number of incidents of poeple tampering with lifebuoys on the rivers in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Kilkenny’s Water Safety PRO Claire Dunphy chats to Eimear about water safety in light of a number of tragic incidents in the past seven days. www.watersafety.ie

Fr Paddy Byrne chats to Eimear about communions, confirmations, christenings and weddings.

Stephen Byrne gives us a round-up of the latest news from the Olympics.

We hear from Adam Tobin who is speaking to us from Donegal after he and Cillian Murphy completed their cycle from Clonegal to Donegal to raise money for charity.

Listen back…