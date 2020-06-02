KCLR Live Tuesday 2nd June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Ronan Dempsey and Kevin Aylward chat with Eimear about Kevin’s new house which he has just won.

Catherine Horan works in healthcare and is making masks.

Personal finance expert Gerry Farrell gives some top advice for managing budgets on a reduced income.

Cathal Purcell tells Eimear how he managed a perfect attendance record at Tinryland National School.

Part Two:

Alison Farrell adds her voice to the issue of childcare provision.

Fr Paddy Byrne feels strongly that we need to be able bury our loved ones with the support of family.

Harry Ewing helped some folks feel the holidays spirit at the weekend.

Janice Sellner, city clerk for Kilkenny, Minnesota spoke to Eimear live from the town which is just an hour away from protests and riots in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.