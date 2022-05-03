KCLR LIVE: Tuesday 3 May, 2022

On today’s show:

We hear from the new President of SETU (South East Technological University), Veronica Campbell ahead of today’s celebrations for staff and students taking place in Waterford, Wexford and Carlow today. Later in the programme, we hear from Minister Simon Harris who will be visiting all three locations to mark the occasion.

KCLR listeners and Facebook followers have been reporting sightings of Rosie the Dog. After two weeks missing, Rosie’s owner Maria Doyle shares some good news.

James Nelson of the Celtic Tenors chats to KCLR Live ahead of The Celtic Tenors in Concert with Special Guest Deirdre Masterson at Rathwood Big Top Events Arena on Saturday 7th May 2022 at 8 pm.

Gerry Farrell answers your personal finance questions about pensions today. You can find Gerry at Castle View Financial Services

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is live at the WIT Campus to join the SETU celebrations.

Breeda Bermingham, Author Of Midlife Women Rock on reframing attitudes towards menopause with her Midlife Women Rock project. More at midlifewomenrockproject.com

Lynsey Moorehouse, Service Manager For The Enniscorthy Service tells us about the Resilience Open Day with career info for support workers and nurses wanting to know more about the benefits of personal, community nursing. The Resilience Open Day at the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy on Wednesday 4th May from 8am to 8 pm. You can learn more at resilience.ie/

Anne Maher tells us about Lyme Disease patients travelling to Leinster House to raise awareness of the condition as treatment abroad options were rejected.

