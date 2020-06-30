KCLR Live: Tuesday 30 June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Colin Aherne and Colm Duggan talk about their news role as presidents of Kilkenny and Carlow Chambers of Commerce.

John Holden talks to Eimear about opening Cleere’s bar in Kilkenny.

Personal Finance expert Gerry Farrell answers all your finance questions.



Part Two:

Paul Dargan discusses the Do It For Dan campaign

Bernie Power chats about Eileen Flynn’s nomination to the Seanad.

Ray Cullen talks about tourism courses and challenges of the industry.

Gráinne O Neill has some information about Carlow Public Participation Network workshops.

Mark Brady chats about a fundraising event for Éist Carlow.