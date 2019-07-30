KCLR Live: Tuesday 30th July 2019 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts.

Some of out topics today include:

Connie McGee, a fertility specialist from White Feather Centre joins Eimear in studio to discuss fertility and common concerns people may have. Connie uses serendipity holisitc therapies.

CEO of the National Broadband Plan, Peter Hendrink discusses the build out of the network and the delivery of the plan.

