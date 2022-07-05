KCLR LIVE: Tuesday, 5th July 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show with John Masterson;

Paul Dargan, Joint Vice-Chairman of Graiguecullen GAA, on the shock the community feel after an assault took place on a much-loved Graiguecullen resident on Saturday night.

Following Cabinet approval, the government has published its Summer Economic Statement, setting out the parameters of the next Budget. Deputy John McGuinness fills us in.

Fr. John Dunphy, Graiguecullen parish priest, on the horrific assault that took place over the weekend.

Mrs Smart Money – Kel Galavan, talks about family budgeting and why you should do it.

Peter O’Brien, a SIPTU representative, tells us why the staff at the Irish Wheelchair Association are going on strike today.

John Paul Payne, Sally McDonald and Ciaran Rea, of Carlow Pride Festival, give us some exclusives ahead of this weekend’s Pride Parade.

Steve Wall of The Stunning chats with John ahead of their gig in Castlecomer this Saturday.