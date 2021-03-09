KCLR Live: Tuesday 9th March, 2021

KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraoináin:
On Tuesday’s Show:
- Were you glued to Meghan and Harry last night? John Paul Payne and Jeannie Frampton join the debate,
- Attempts to revive Barrow Blueway proposals, Cllr. Tom O’Neill weighs in,
- Get your money advice with Gerry Farrell,
- Jen Hogan, Mum of 7, Journalist & Columnist with The Irish Times, author of “The Real Mum’s Guide to (Surviving) Parenthood chats about children in Ireland drinking and smoking less,
- Martin Cornally, Operations Director at Village childcare and Community service’s on the new Community Centre in Loughboy ,
- The Mobile MRI arrives at St Luke’s – and the Friends of St Luke’s have told us it looks like MRI services could be operational by Friday,
- Marie Bulter with the latest on the world famous Corgi pups stolen from her.