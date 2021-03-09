KCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR Live: Tuesday 9th March, 2021

Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 09/03/2021

KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraoináin:

On Tuesday’s Show:

  • Were you glued to Meghan and Harry last night? John Paul Payne and Jeannie Frampton join the debate,
  • Attempts to revive Barrow Blueway proposals, Cllr. Tom O’Neill weighs in,
  • Get your money advice with Gerry Farrell,
  • Jen Hogan, Mum of 7, Journalist & Columnist with The Irish Times, author of “The Real Mum’s Guide to (Surviving) Parenthood chats about children in Ireland drinking and smoking less,
  • Martin Cornally, Operations Director at Village childcare and Community service’s on the new Community Centre in Loughboy ,
  • The Mobile MRI arrives at St Luke’s – and the Friends of St Luke’s have told us it looks like MRI services could be operational by Friday,
  • Marie Bulter with the latest on the world famous Corgi pups stolen from her.

 

 

Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 09/03/2021