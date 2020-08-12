KCLR Live: Wednesday 12 August 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Sylvester Moran believes his dog has been stolen from his Tullow home.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness talks about a call for harsher penalties for dog thefts.

Emily Miller has some tips to protect dogs from dog-nappers.

Garda Lisa Mullins puts a call out in our Community Assist feature.

Paul O Donnell discusses the behaviour of wasps and bees at this time of year.

Part Two:

Trish from Thomastown tells Carol about her fear of wasps.

Pairic O’Gorman talks about plans for the Barrow Valley Greenway.

Shane Hennessy is set to perform at the Virtual Philadelphia Folk Week.

Stephen Murphy is cycling throughout Ireland. He tells us why.

Rev Dr Richard Marsh explains what happened at St Canice’s last night that caused a mysterious loud bang.