KCLR Live: Wednesday 15th July 2020 (Full Show)

We spoke to Kilkenny hurling boss Brian Cody about club facilities remaining closed after 20 July, hurling championships, the Kilkenny Welcome Team and more.

Gerry Farrell from Castle View Financial Services was on talking about July stimulus and tourism figures.

We had our regular Garda Community Assist slot.

Maria Townsend spoke to Eimear, she’s a Carlow born nurse working in UK, Liverpool area, she got Covid-19 and says she’s still struggling 11 weeks since diagnosis.

Graiguecullen Swimming Pool has reopened, we spoke to Diane about that.

