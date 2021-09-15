KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 15th September, 2021

On today’s show:

Eimear talks to political correspondent with the Irish Daily Mirror Ciara Phelan ahead of today’s vote of no confidence on Simon Coveney. She finds out what local TD John McGuinness is likely to do today,

Eimear speaks to Paul Ward of Paulie’s Bootcamp as he gets ready for the Virtual Dublin City Marathon. This year they are running for Elaine Buggy. Elaine was diagnosed with a brain tumour back in May and has had to have surgery and is still receiving ongoing treatment for her condition. Eimear chats with Elaine too as she tells us how grateful she is for all the local support she is receiving,

Sinead Dowling, Carlow Arts Officer and Carlow County Council on Culture Night and the excitement and events it’ll bring,

Lisa Mullins, member of an Garda Síochána on Community Assist,

Jane Hammond Kelly of Carlow SPCA on kittens she has rescued and needs a new home for,

Reverend Johnathan Currie joins Eimear on KCLR Live and tells her about his life. He speaks about what attracted him into the ministry, how he ended up in Kilkenny and more,

Simon Lewis of Carlow Educate Together on Covid Cases in Schools throughout Carlow and Kilkenny, how do we cope?

Denis Hynes of SIPTU on the patients that are waiting on trolley’s at hospitals across the country.

