KCLR Live: Wednesday 21 April, 2021

Farmers and An Taisce react to the High Court’s decision to uphold An Bord Pleanala’s green light for the new Glanbia cheese plant at Belview.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers our listeners’ health questions which are dominated by concerns over Astra Zeneca.

Gardai update us on crime in recent days and Sgt Ted Hughes warns about dogs worrying sheep in the area.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris talks about plans for the summer, the easing of restrictions, the Technical University of the South East of Ireland… and we ask him about his appearance recently on Reeling In The Years (with a bad hair cut!)

James Burke tells us about an event being organised through the Local Enterprise Office in Kilkenny to help businesses reboot and re-energise.

We find out about how you can snap up artworks for €60 and support Jack and Jill.

Finally, the verdict is in… As Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd’s murder, we go live to Washington DC to talk to a Kilkenny native, John Grace, about what the reaction is like there.