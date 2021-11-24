KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 24th November 2021

On today’s show:
Cllr. Denis Hynes joins Sinn Féin
Joe McKeown, President of the INTO asking for student
teachers to be allowed supervise classes
SGT. Peter McConnon joins us for Community Assist
Carlow live & local music festival is back with an exciting Christmas line up featuring the best of musical talent from across the Carlow County
Saoirse Brady, Head of Legal Policy and Public Affairs with the Children’s Rights Alliance on online safety for kids
Fergal Doyle joins us from the Arboretum in Carlow
Helen Mallon, owner Step by Step Creche on how she’s keeping her service Covid free