KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 24th November 2021

On today’s show:

Cllr. Denis Hynes joins Sinn Féin

Joe McKeown, President of the INTO asking for student

teachers to be allowed supervise classes

SGT. Peter McConnon joins us for Community Assist

Carlow live & local music festival is back with an exciting Christmas line up featuring the best of musical talent from across the Carlow County

Saoirse Brady, Head of Legal Policy and Public Affairs with the Children’s Rights Alliance on online safety for kids

Fergal Doyle joins us from the Arboretum in Carlow

Helen Mallon, owner Step by Step Creche on how she’s keeping her service Covid free