KCLR LIVE: Wednesday 4 May, 2022

On today’s show:

Cllr Eugene McGuinness speaks to KCLR Live about the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old man, John Cash, in Kilkenny yesterday.

KCLR’s Edwina Grace was at the South East Technological University Carlow Campus yesterday to find out how students feel about the new upgraded local college offering.

Louise Costello Physiotherapist With Canta Clinic talks to KCLR Live about women’s health, HRT and the physical impact of menopause.

Garda Andy Neill joins us for Carlow and Killkenny Garda Community Assist. Gardaí are appealing to members of the public who may have been in the Hebron Road area around the time of yesterday’s fatal stabbing to check their dashcam footage and to contact Gardai with any relevant information.

Jenny Robotham tells us how she was diagnosed with breast cancer after early detection, her journey to recovery and fundraising efforts at100km In 30 Days For Breast Cancer Ireland: Walk With Jenny. Find out more and get involved: HERE

Michael Norton is the newly appointed Head Of Commercial Sales At Pinergy Solar Electric tells KCLR Live about his new role and the ambitions for Pinergy’s solar offerings.

Carlow Arts Festival launch tomorrow in Tully’s Bar and with tickets going live at 9 am on Friday.

Janice De Broithe, Volunteer Manager and David Francis Moore, Programme Director & Executive Producer join Eimear in studio to hint at some of the events festival-goers can expect.