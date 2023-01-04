KCLR LIVE: Wednesday, 4th January 2023

KCLR LIVE:

John Masterson guest hosts this week’s show.

We talk about NCT backlogs with Brenda Bolger of the Bolger School of Motoring.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of Carlow Chamber, and John Hurley, CEO of Kilkenny Chamber, talk about shopping locally this new year.

Garda Andy Neill joins us for this week’s Garda Community Assist.

Mayor David Fitzgerald asks us to take care on the roads as the number of road deaths in Kilkenny increases.

Jen Hogan of the Irish Times chats about all things homework.

Ward Kinsella of Laharts Volkswagen & ŠKODA talks about new car registration figures.

We hear about “Dancing with the Stars” with Brian Redmond and Shane Byrne.