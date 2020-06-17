KCLR Live: Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Part One:

A lively show today with lots of nostalgia from the days when nightclubs served chicken curry and peas…

Eimear talks all the big issues of the day too including pubs reopening and those controversial draft guidelines on social distancing and €9 dinners. Dr Tadhg Crowley focuses on reflux today.

Live calls, comments and texts and plenty of interaction with our listeners at home

Don’t miss part 2:

Eimear catches up with two Kilkenny singletons on how their dating life has changed in the pandemic…

Gda Lisa Mullins asks the public for their help in solving local crimes in recent days.

Justin Kelly and Sylvia Knox tell us about a big online gig coming up with the Backliners.

Lots more including a catch-up with Ann who met the love of her life in Rathcrogue many moons ago and Michael Rossiter in Kilkenny remembers serving peas in the Carlow Lodge back in the disco days!