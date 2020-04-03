KCLR Live: We’re on a Mission to Find Smudge

Later on KCLR Live, we’ll hear from Mairead whose granny has been in isolation for the last 23 days – Smudge is her main company.

She is really upset and wants to locate him.

Smudge went missing in the Dunamaggin area late Monday night/early hours of Tuesday morning.

He wandered off and hasn’t been seen since…

What does Smudge look like?

He has a white underbelly and white legs and tabby marks on the top of his body and his tail and it stops just before his head. He’s a big boy and just over one years old… Can you help us find Smudge?