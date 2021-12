Yulefest Festival Director, Marian Flannery joins Brian in studio to take a look at some of the festival highlights so far and what events are yet to come.

Yulefest Kilkenny kicked off this year on November 27th and since then has been host to the Christmas Market, a stunning bandstand with over 200 performers, Woodland walks, pop up parks and lots more.

Listen back to Marian’s chat with Brian to find out what events you can look forward to between now and January 6th.