KCLR’s Roddie Cleere honoured with top national award
KCLR’s Roddie Cleere has been given a top national award.
The ‘Irish Music Show’ presenter was announced as the winner of the Irish Post Music Awards Outstanding Contribution to Music in Ireland through the Medium of Radio or Television.
The ceremony took place in Killarney and was televised by TG4 last night.
Accepting the award, Roddie thanked the musicians of Ireland:
Comhghairdeas le Roddie Cleere, is iontach an rud é, an ghrá atá ag an bpobal do na réalta áitiúla @kclr96fm #IPMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/dKt36XzAam
— TG4 (@TG4TV) June 7, 2018