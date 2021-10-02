KCLR’s The History Fix wins silver at the IMRO Radio Awards

KCLR’s The History Fix won a silver award at last nights IMRO National Radio Awards.

The series hosted by MaryAnn Vaughan picked up the award in the Specialist Speech Programme category.

You can hear the second series which is broadcast at 6pm each Tuesday evening here on KCLR.

The annual celebration, which usually takes place at the Lyrath Estate Hotel each October, took place virtually last night.

MaryAnn told KCLR’s The Saturday Show that she nearly missed the announcement, “I was working yesterday and I got caught late. Myself and my other half had decided to stay in Lismore in Waterford for the weekend so i was trying to drive from Waterford city to Lismore.”

“I had the awards playing out on my phone and we got to the place and there was barely any reception and no WIFI so we hopped into the car and parked up on main street in Lismore just in time to watch the category being announced,” she added.

You can listen back to previous programmes in the series here.