Key actions have been agreed with the management of Kilcreene Hospital in Kilkenny to mitigate risks identified in a HIQA report

A number of key actions have been agreed with the management of a local hospital to mitigate risks identified in a HIQA report.

The Health Information and Quality Authority yesterday revealed details of that report – read about that here.

In response, the South / South West Hospital Group has issued the following statement to KCLR News, saying:

“In November 2020, HIQA personnel conducted announced inspections in radiology departments in Kilcreene Regional Orthopaedic Hospital to assess compliance with the European Union (Basic Safety Standards for Protection against Dangers Arising from Medical Exposure to Ionising Radiation) Regulations 2018 and 2019.

Kilcreene Regional Orthopaedic Hospital is a 31 bedded elective orthopaedic hospital that is under the management of University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

The South / South West Hospital Group welcomes the findings of the report and is committed to implementing the recommendations in collaboration with the hospital. The inspection report concluded that all medical exposures were conducted under the clinical responsibility of appropriately registered practitioners and referrers and that there was no risk to patient safety. A number of key actions have been agreed with the Management of Kilcreene Regional Orthopaedic Hospital (KROH) and University Hospital Waterford (UHW) to mitigate the identified risks.

In collaboration with the HSE and hospital management at Kilcreene Regional Orthopaedic Hospital, the SSWHG is fully committed to ensuring that patients are protected from the dangers of ionising radiation and that hospitals demonstrate full compliance with the regulations.”