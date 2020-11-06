Key State votes still to be counted but Joe Biden appears to be closing in on winning the White House

Joe Biden is closing in on winning the White House as votes in key states continue to be counted.

The Democratic challenger trails the US President by 1,200 votes in Georgia, while he is behind by just 18,000 in Pennsylvania, a state where Donald Trump had led by 600,000 votes on Wednesday night.

In the race to 270 Electoral College votes, Joe Biden has 253 to Donald Trump’s 213.

Mr Biden told his supporters last night to remain patient and that every single legal vote will be counted.

Donald Trump however has continued to make unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud in states where Joe Biden is closing the gap.

He has mounted a number of legal challenges.

Speaking in the White House, the US President reiterated that he is willing to go to the Supreme Court if needed.

Joe Biden won more votes than any presidential candidate in US history but still didn’t get the landslide victory than the polls were predicting.

Local political analyst Pat O’Neill says that’s because there are so few states in America where there’s a realistic chance of change.