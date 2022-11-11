Kilkennny Music Festival has been postponed for another year

There won’t be a Kilkenny Music Festival in March.

It’s due to a range of issues including venues and rising costs. The festival, which presents choral, vocal, solo, and instrumental performances across the city and hosts competitions, is anticipated to return in 2024.

According to Anne Marie Kenny, who spoke with KCLR, in addition to costs growing, it’s getting more difficult to raise money.

She said “A group that might have given us, or an organisation that might have been able to donate €1000 to us ten years ago was now giving us €200”

She adds “We usually rent say a church or a school but they obviously have increased costs aswell for their electricity and heating so that’s another increase I suppose really on the whole thing”

