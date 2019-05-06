Kilkenny loses greatest actor and driving force behind Watergate Theatre

Kilkenny has lost probably the greatest actor it has seen, and the man who was the driving force behind the establishment of the Watergate Theatre in the City.

Just some of the tributes being paid after the death of Donal O’Brien who was also a former Kilkenny Town Clerk.

He will be laid to rest after funeral mass on Wednesday at St. Canice’s Church.

Former director of the Watergate Ger Cody says the theatre wouldn’t exist without Donal.