Kilkenny again has the country’s lowest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 with Carlow too in the lower eight counties

The incidence rate of Covid-19 nationally has fallen by 12% in the past week.

It now stands at 115, with seven counties with rates of less than 50 cases per 100,000 people over the past fortnight.

Including both of our local counties with Kilkenny again having the lowest 14-day incidence rate at 21 while Carlow’s is triple that at 66 but is still in the lower ten areas.

The number of patients in public hospitals has continued to fall to 175, while there were 48 in ICU overnight.

For the first time in weeks, there’s nobody in intensive care at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, though two patients with the virus are being treated elsewhere in the hospital.

Last night the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed no new virus-related deaths were reported though there were 403 new cases, five in Carlow but none in Kilkenny.