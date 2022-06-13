Kilkenny among top 10 cleanest towns but Carlow has slipped back in latest IBAL survey

Improvements have been noted in Kilkenny but Carlow has slipped back in the litter league.

The latest Irish Business Against litter survey has Naas top of the pile again.

The Marble City is up to 8th and many positives were noted including all of the approach roads that got top grade this time around.

The An Taisce report for Kilkenny stated:

Kilkenny is consistently high-ranking and this takes a lot of work on the part of many within the community. All approach roads got the top litter grade, creating a positive first impression. This high standard was maintained for many of the remaining sites surveyed, including the Train Station (Exterior and Interior), the Riverside Walk and Parliament Street – the latter scored well, despite plenty of activity within.

But Carlow has fallen to 28th with the same litter black spots identified as in the previous report.

The An Taisce report for Carlow stated:

Some disappointing slippage in Carlow, which again falls short of Clean status. When most towns are improving, Carlow is experiencing higher litter levels. Top ranking sites included the three approach routes and the residential area of Dolmen Heights. There was a notable improvement at Seating and Park at The Liberty Tree, but little change at Mr Price Car Park and Car Park at Penny Lane & Homesavers – these areas have been highlighted in previous IBAL surveys. The Recycle Centre at Askea Church Car Park was also seriously littered.

In general this survey saw a fall in covid related litter.

However, coffee cup litter remained high, evident in one quarter of all sites surveyed.