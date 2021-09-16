Kilkenny and Carlow’s newest Little Blue Heroes on hand to welcome fundraising cyclists

Three of the newest local Garda recruits were on duty today in Kilkenny City.

Four-year-old Amelia Nolan from Ballyfoyle, ten-year-old Cathal Nolan from Newmarket and nine-year-old Cormack Kennedy from Bagenalstown were in full uniform to work as Inspectors.

Their main duty was to greet a group of Gardaí who’d cycled from Donnybrook in a bid to raise awareness of and funds for the Little Blue Heroes foundation.

They were joined at the meeting point of the Newpark Hotel by Kilkenny Supt Derek Hughes and other members of the force, including the inimitable Sgt Ted Bear.

Team KCLR was there too to chat to some of those involved for The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: