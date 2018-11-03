Kilkenny and Tipperary legends to take to the field today to raise funds for woman battling brain tumour

One of hurling’s greatest rivalries will be renewed today – all in aid of a young woman battling a brain tumour.

Kilkenny and Tipperary hurling legends will take to the field today to raise money for Amanda Stapleton – sister of former Tipperary All-Ireland champion Paddy – who has been diagnosed with an inoperable tumour.

Stars like Henry Shefflin, JJ Delaney, Jackie Tyrrell, Eoin Kelly and Brendan Cummins will all be lining out in Borrisoleigh.

Speaking to KCLR, her brother Shane Stapleton says Amanda was visiting from England during the summer when she found out about the tumour.

Today’s game is at 6 o’clock at Bishop Quinlan Park in Borrisoleigh and tickets are €22.50.