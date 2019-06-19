Kilkenny Arts Festival Launches Today

Wednesday 19th June

This year’s Arts Festival is being launched in Kilkenny today.

There was also a launch in Dublin yesterday evening and the full programme is on the website now.

Tickets are on sale on the Kilkenny Arts Festival Website for all the theatre, music and family events.

Festival Director Olga Barry says one of the new additions this year will see the festival will light up two of the city’s most iconic spaces; one of these locations is Kilkenny Castle. KCLR will be broadcasting the soundtrack for this event.

Olga Barry she says you can listen in to KCLR and watch the show from any vantage point you can find!