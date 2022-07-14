Kilkenny at capacity for accommodation for Ukrainian refugees says Director of Services Fiona Deegan

Kilkenny is at capacity when it comes to accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

That’s according to the Director of services Fiona Deegan who was echoing the situation that’s been seen across the country.

The CityWest Hotel has filled up and the tent camp at Gormanstown Army Barracks will be brought into use next week.

The government are looking for solutions and Fiona Deegan says they’re the situation is the same with them.

“Yes, it’s a moveable feast, we’ve been taking in Ukrainians, there’s probably up to 700 people here in Kilkenny at the moment, the facilities we have available at the moment are currently full,” said Fiona Deegan.

“We are going through our pledged housing list and assessing those properties and moving people into them and creating space for other people but yes it’s quite tight” she added.