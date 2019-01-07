Kilkenny back in the Top Ten of Ireland’s cleanest towns

Kilkenny has made a return to the Top Ten cleanest towns in the latest Irish Business Against Litter League.

After a disappointing 16th position earlier in 201, the Marble city finished out the year by moving up to 9th spot in the list.

It’s described as ‘clean to European norms’ with 80 percent of sites surveyed getting the top grade with special mention in the report for Market Cross shopping centre and Kilkenny Train station aswell as the grounds of Kilkenny Castle and the streetscape along High Street.

Chairman of Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Peter Bluett told KCLR news that this is “a great result in the overall scheme of things”.

There’s no improvement for Carlow in this latest survey though – it remains in 35th position out of 40 and is deemed ‘moderately littered’.

Some of the litter blackspots included Tullow St, the public carpark at Haymarket and at Carlow Shopping Centre while the shopping area near Homesavers was described as seriously littered.

There are positives though – Carlow Town park is described in the report as an exceptionally good site.