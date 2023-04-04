Kilkenny based bladesmith and jeweller one of five winners at Contemporary Craft and Design Fair

A Kilkenny Bladesmith and Jeweller has won a €10,000 cash prize from the Contemporary Craft & Design Fair at the RDS.

Patrick Brennan has also recently opened his renovated studio located in the Castle Yard at the Kilkenny Design Centre.

He’s been telling KCLR that he will plough his winnings back into his business which is booming at the moment

He’s also been giving our Sue Nunn his own back story, having gotten into making knives as therapy after a being seriously injured in a motorbike crash and then moved to Kilkenny to become a craftmaker.

Hear the conversation in full here: