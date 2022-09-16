Kilkenny based Tirlán is here to stay after a vote by Glanbia Co-op

Tirlán is here to stay after a vote by Glanbia Co-op yesterday.

There had been some controversy with some gaeilgeoirí pointing out that the new name which combines two Irish words was missing a fada.

But at a meeting yesterday Glanbia Co-op shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the new name which they’d revealed at the end of August.

KCLR Farming Correspondent Matt O’Keeffe says it’s a brand name that borrows from Irish but isn’t bound by it so the issue of the fadas wasn’t seen as important to the vote.

Hear his conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here: