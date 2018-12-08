Kilkenny business ransacked while charity shop window smashed in the city last night

Kilkenny Gardaí are looking for witnesses after a shop was ransacked, and a charity shop’s window was smashed.

It happened overnight on High Street and Kieran Street.

The Vodafone shop on High Street had its front door smashed and the shop was ransacked including the tills.

Gardaí say the extent of what was taken isn’t yet known.

Meanwhile, around the corner, a window of Enable Ireland’s shop was smashed.

And further up Kieran Street, one of the seating area barriers outside the Pantry was also damaged.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.