Kilkenny businessman Martin Stapleton wants to see more people encouraged to do apprenticeships

A local businessman wants to see more done to attract young people into apprenticeships as 362 from across the South East graduate in Kilkenny today.

It’s the inaugural National Apprenticeship award for those across the region who have recently completed their training in a range of disciplines.

Martin Stapleton of CDS Architectural Metalwork in Kilkenny was among the guest speakers – he’d like to see more done to encourage young people to pursue that path after school:

“We need our schools to promote the trades as much as they do college (sic),” said Martin.

“We all depend on tradespeople so much from the minute we wake up to the minute we go to bed again, now we need college degrees but we need people to do the work, and I think it’s brilliant to see so many being rewarded today after their four years training,” he added.