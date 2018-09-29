Kilkenny/Carlow Gardaí looking to reunite stolen jewellery with rightful owners
Kilkenny/Carlow Gardaí looking to reunite stolen jewellery with rightful owners

Local Gardaí are looking to reunite stolen jewellery with its rightful owner.

Gardaí from the Kilkenny/Carlow division say they recently intercepted a vehicle in Kilkenny whose occupants were suspected of committing crimes in both counties.

In subsequent searches of properties in the wider Dublin area, a substantial amount of jewellery was seized.

A number of arrests were made.

The items recovered include a Tiffany bracelet, earrings, necklaces, and a watch.

