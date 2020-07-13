Kilkenny & Carlow publicans being “very cooperative during inspections” says local Gardai

Gardaí say it was another “productive and positive” weekend as they continued spot checks in pubs across Carlow Kilkenny.

Pubs that serve food reopened two weeks ago, but on the condition that customers can only stay for one hour and forty five minutes and must have a substantial meal.

‘Operation Navigation’ has been taking place across the country, as Gardaí aim to ensure these regulations are adhered to.

Inspector Anthony Farrell from the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division says most local publicans have been very cooperative during inspections:

“An Garda Siochana are acutely aware of the pressures that publicans and business people are under to get cash flow back into the business”.

He said “Our inspections are being received very favourably on the door by vintners and together we are ensuring best practice and is taking place on all licensed premises both in Co. Kilkenny and Co.Carlow, and the Garda Siochana continue to use both principles of escalation, that is to engage, explain, encourage and enforce, and our focus has been and continues to be on the explain and encourage dimensions”.