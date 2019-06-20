Kilkenny & Carlow to be represented in IBYE national final in September

Kilkenny and Carlow will both be represented in the national finals of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur.

The Stephouse Hotel in Borris hosted the regional finals of the competition last night.

John Duggan of ‘Loanit’ was selected for Best Business Idea representing the Kilkenny Local enterprise office.

Carlows David Bambrick won Best Established Business for ‘Equireel’ and Ross Lawless will represent Wicklow after winning Best Start-up for ‘Calt Dynamics’.

All 3 go on to the national finals in Google in September.