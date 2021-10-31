KCLR News
Kilkenny Castle has come in the top two of Ireland’s favourite castles
The local castle came in ahead of some notable buildings like Blarney, Slane, and Cahir
Kilkenny Castle narrowly missed out on the top spot for favourite castles in Ireland.
A survey carried out by Lottoland, ahead of Halloween, found that 17% of respondents thought Bunratty Castle was the best in the country, followed by Kilkenny at 15%.
Graham Ross of Lottoland says Kilkenny was close to getting the top spot ” Kilkenny Castle was certainly most popular among 15 to 34 year olds and also those over 55.