Kilkenny Castle has come in the top two of Ireland’s favourite castles

Kilkenny Castle narrowly missed out on the top spot for favourite castles in Ireland.

A survey carried out by Lottoland, ahead of Halloween, found that 17% of respondents thought Bunratty Castle was the best in the country, followed by Kilkenny at 15%.

The local castle came in ahead of some notable buildings like Blarney, Slane, and Cahir.

Graham Ross of Lottoland says Kilkenny was close to getting the top spot ” Kilkenny Castle was certainly most popular among 15 to 34 year olds and also those over 55.